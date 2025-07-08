Iqaluit mental health tour about ‘listening,’ says governor general

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says this week’s Iqaluit visit is all about hearing people’s personal experiences and their suggestions for dealing with mental health issues in Nunavut and across Canada. What Rideau Hall calls her Mental Health Learning and Listening Tour is about “listening to people with lived experience across the country, including the North and Indigenous communities,” Simon said in an interview Monday. “It’s also trying to bring people together that are thinking about, what are the solutions?” Simon spent part of Monday, her first day in the city, at the Tukisigiarvik Centre. That organization provides a range of Inuit cultural services, including counselling and skills development as well as daily meals and a laundry service. After viewing a showcase…



