National News
ticker

Iqaluit mental health tour about ‘listening,’ says governor general

July 8, 2025 50 views

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says this week’s Iqaluit visit is all about hearing people’s personal experiences and their suggestions for dealing with mental health issues in Nunavut and across Canada. What Rideau Hall calls her Mental Health Learning and Listening Tour is about “listening to people with lived experience across the country, including the North and Indigenous communities,” Simon said in an interview Monday. “It’s also trying to bring people together that are thinking about, what are the solutions?” Simon spent part of Monday, her first day in the city, at the Tukisigiarvik Centre. That organization provides a range of Inuit cultural services, including counselling and skills development as well as daily meals and a laundry service. After viewing a showcase…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Painting begins on ‘Our Story, Our Wall’ mural to showcase Indigenous history following racist graffiti incident

July 8, 2025 39

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Community members, both…

Read more
National News

Hospital working to make western medicine better for Indigenous and First Nations patients

July 8, 2025 40

By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator BRANTFORD, ONT-Patients at Brantford General Hospital…

Read more