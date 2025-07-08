Grieving daughter wonders if Eskasoni stray dogs contributed to father’s death

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post ESKASONI – A grieving daughter just wants answers. Ariel Dennis wants to know if a pack of stray dogs in Eskasoni chased her father on his bicycle causing him to crash into a culvert on Father’s Day and die six days later in a Halifax hospital. The issue of stray dogs in Eskasoni has been an ongoing one for a long time and Dennis doesn’t want this happening to any other family. There were no eye-witnesses – that she knows of – to the actual crash at 7 a.m. on a Sunday morning in a well-treed residential area with overgrown ditches along the road. However, she has heard from one neighbour who says she saw her father, Steven Herney, biking…



