Road realignment unearths Native artifacts

By Pam Wright, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Chatham Voice The preservation of ancient Indigenous artifacts has resulted in a delay for the Talbot Trail realignment project. The effort is also costing Chatham-Kent more money. At its June 23 meeting, council approved close to $1.4 million in contract amendments to cover the costs of an archeological assessment and First Nations field work participation. In a presentation to council, AECOM archeologist Adria Grant outlined the process to date. Because governance of Ontario’s archeological sites falls under the Ministry of Citizenship and Multiculturalism, strict guidelines must be followed. According to Grant, an archeological assessment is a standard piece of every environmental assessment and if artifacts are discovered, further investigation is required. Because of what was found at the Talbot Trail project site, a…



