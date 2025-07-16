National News
Brantford man arrested in attempted murder after violent sexual assault

July 16, 2025 89 views

                                                           Alveen Ahmad charged in violent sexual assault BRANTFORD, ONT- A 28-year-old city man is facing attempted murder, assault with a weapon, kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault after a woman was found suffering series injuries and police believe it was not an isolated attack. The BPS have arrested 28-year-old Alveen Ahmad, of Brantford in a violent physical and sexual assault and are urging other potential victims to come forward. BPS received a report Sunday, July 13, 2025, at about 10:15 a.m., of a woman being located by Ontario Provincial Police in the Golf Road near Highway 403 area, suffering serious injuries as…

