Brantford man arrested in attempted murder after violent sexual assault

Alveen Ahmad charged in violent sexual assault BRANTFORD, ONT- A 28-year-old city man is facing attempted murder, assault with a weapon, kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault after a woman was found suffering series injuries and police believe it was not an isolated attack. The BPS have arrested 28-year-old Alveen Ahmad, of Brantford in a violent physical and sexual assault and are urging other potential victims to come forward. BPS received a report Sunday, July 13, 2025, at about 10:15 a.m., of a woman being located by Ontario Provincial Police in the Golf Road near Highway 403 area, suffering serious injuries as…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page