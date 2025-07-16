Cape Breton ride for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Children

National News
By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post The roar of at least 75 motorcycles filled the air in Membertou Saturday afternoon as their riders gathered to honour the memory of all the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Children down through the decades. Membertou’s Ike Paul, whose sister was murdered over 30 years ago, led the bikers out of the parking lot on a trip from Membertou to Potlotek and finished at Whycocomagh where there was a concert planned for the evening. Featured performers were the Marshall Brothers of Eskasoni, who released their debut album. More than 75 motorcycles took part in a fund-raising rally and ride on Saturday around Cape Breton from Membertou to Whycocomagh. Above, left to right are: Ike Paul of Membertou, who led…

