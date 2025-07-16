First Nations chiefs worry Bills 5 and C-5 will enable environmental destruction

By Allison Jones First Nations chiefs behind a legal challenge to a pair of federal and provincial laws meant to fast-track infrastructure projects say they are turning to the courts because they worry the laws will lead to environmental destruction. Nine Ontario First Nations want the court to declare the federal law known as Bill C-5 and the Ontario law known as Bill 5 unconstitutional and are seeking an injunction that would prevent the governments from using some of the most contentious aspects. Chief June Black of Apitipi Anicinapek Nation in northeastern Ontario says the laws attempt to “bulldoze” both the land and First Nation rights and she worries they will enable mining that will harm the earth and projects that will contaminate drinking water. At a press conference about…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice