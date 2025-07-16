National News
City ready to welcome wildfire evacuees from St. Theresa Point First Nation, Mayor confirms

July 16, 2025 78 views

By Renee Lilley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Portage Graphic Leader As wildfires continue to ravage parts of Manitoba, Portage la Prairie is ready to welcome more evacuees, this time around from St. Theresa Point First Nation, a northern fly-in Island Lakes community forced to evacuate by the province in recent days under a state of emergency, the second one issued this summer. Mayor Sharilyn Knox confirmed on Monday, July 14, that 116 citizens will be arriving in town from the area, most of which are families. She said the city does not know how many families that number includes, but everyone has room. “We will welcome them into Portage and make sure they have what they need,” said Knox in a Monday evening social media update. She noted the Department…

