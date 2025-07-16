Local News
Six Nations Elected Council may shut down council live streaming

July 16, 2025 99 views

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is considering shutting down the live streaming of its council meetings and holding in-person public sessions only to prevent non-Six Nations people from accessing SNEC data. Councillor Dean Hill, Chair of the Data Governance Committee, says while he wants to share information with members he only wants to do it in-person. “When we stream it live, anybody and everybody can watch, right?” Hill said. “We want to share the information with the community members, not necessarily the entire world.” Hill  told SNEC’s  July 8 council meeting he and the data committee are exploring new ways to share information with community members while protecting sensitive data including moving back to in-person meeting access only. He did not explain what the sensitive data…

