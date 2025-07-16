Local News
Slider

Special Olympics bocce tournament is “a ball”

July 16, 2025 95 views
Six Nations Police joined area police forces in hosting the Special Olympics with the bocce tournament held at the Six Nations sports field grounds last week.. Page 5. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

By Tara Lindemann Writer Bocce is all about the team sport, according to Special Olympics Ontario Summer Games athlete, Tammi Dougan. “I like playing with my friends,” said the Brantford resident team member. She said she first played for the Stratford team for years before moving to Brantford. “This is my first time playing in the provincial games, but I like it,” said Dougan. “I get to socialize, I like playing with everyone.” More than 1,000 athletes are competing in the Games, which lasted from July 10 to 13, playing with and against one another in the sports of bocce, golf, soccer and softball. Brantford Police Services, Six Nations Police and OPP hosted the provincial event, held throughout Brantford, Paris and Six Nations. “It’s a good cause,” said volunteer and…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

Six Nations Elected Council may shut down council live streaming

July 16, 2025 100

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is considering shutting down the live streaming…

Read more
Local News

Indigenous Services Canada to test more wells for elevated strontium levels

July 16, 2025 100

By Tara Lindemann Writer A geological survey performed on Six Nations of the Gand River (SNGR)…

Read more