Special Olympics bocce tournament is “a ball”

By Tara Lindemann Writer Bocce is all about the team sport, according to Special Olympics Ontario Summer Games athlete, Tammi Dougan. “I like playing with my friends,” said the Brantford resident team member. She said she first played for the Stratford team for years before moving to Brantford. “This is my first time playing in the provincial games, but I like it,” said Dougan. “I get to socialize, I like playing with everyone.” More than 1,000 athletes are competing in the Games, which lasted from July 10 to 13, playing with and against one another in the sports of bocce, golf, soccer and softball. Brantford Police Services, Six Nations Police and OPP hosted the provincial event, held throughout Brantford, Paris and Six Nations. “It’s a good cause,” said volunteer and…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice