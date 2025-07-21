Kipling, Grenfell receive traffic safety money

By Ryan Kiedrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator There will be new signage popping up across Saskatchewan over the summer as the provincial Traffic Safety Fund announced $1.54 million in funding to 62 new projects. The fund awards grants of up to $100,000 twice per year with a goal of reducing collisions and traffic fatalities across the province. “The Government of Saskatchewan and SGI are committed to delivering safer roads for everyone in Saskatchewan,” said the Minister Responsible for SGI, Jeremy Harrison. “This $1.5 million in provincial grants will enable 61 municipalities and First Nations throughout our province to deliver enhancements to traffic safety in their communities.” Locally, the communities of Kipling and Grenfell were recipients of funding for their safety initiatives. Kipling received $5,622 for their project Stop…



