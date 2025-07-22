National News
OPP shuts down large Haldimand County Cannabis Grow-Op seizing $55 million in product

July 22, 2025 267 views

HALDIMAND COUNTY – Several individuals have been arrested, over 100,000 cannabis plants seized valued at over $55 million and  an illicit cannabis grow operation investigation in Haldimand County shut down after a combined Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) units raided a  Highway 3 property in Jarvis, Ont., July 18, 2025. Combined OPP units including  the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET), West Region Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), and several OPP Community Street Crime Units (CSCU), executed a Cannabis Act search warrant at a property on Highway 3, Jarvis. In ddition to the more than 100,000 cannabis plants over 900 pounds of dried cannabis bud and a large quantity of marihuana processing equipment and other property was seized. The total value of…

