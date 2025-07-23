First Nation Youth Protest Ottawa National Meeting Regarding Bill C5

By Xavier Kataquapit Writer First Nation youth from northern Ontario protested a major meeting between hundreds of Chiefs and Prime Minister Mark Carney in Ottawa on Thursday July 17. The federal government had set up the meeting with the Chiefs in a tightly controlled event that was held at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Quebec. Jeronimo Kataquapit, an Attawapiskat First Nation youth leader led a group of 20 other young First Nation protesters to the entrance of the meeting and were turned away by security. Media had also been blocked from the event. “When people come into your home, you don’t stand by and watch them do whatever they want. You protect it,” said Kataquapit speaking to reporters outside the meeting. The meeting only included an invited list…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice