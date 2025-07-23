Turtle conservation on Turtle Island

By Tara Lindemann Writer Mama turtles are wrapping up their egg-laying, but thanks to a joint project between Kayanase, Six Nations Wildlife and Stewardship office and Nature Canada, 50 future hatchlings have a chance at life. Six Nations Stewardship and Wildlife announced the project in the spring, offering community households a limited number of turtle nest protectors where they saw a turtle nest. The protectors are a screen secured by a wood frame, barring consumption of eggs by their many predators: a variety of birds, foxes, opossums, raccoons, and skunks. When they emerge from their eggs, hatchlings, who have a one-percent chance of survival, can exit through small doorways built into the frame and from there, having spent most of their energy emerging from the nest, they make an imperiled…
