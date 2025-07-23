Local News
ticker

Turtle conservation on Turtle Island

July 23, 2025 76 views
It doesn’t look like much, but this turtle nest protector is a game changer for future hatchlings who have a one percent survival rate in the wild. (Photo provided by Lauren Jones)

By Tara Lindemann Writer Mama turtles are wrapping up their egg-laying, but thanks to a joint project between Kayanase, Six Nations Wildlife and Stewardship office and Nature Canada, 50 future hatchlings have a chance at life. Six Nations Stewardship and Wildlife announced the project in the spring, offering community households a limited number of turtle nest protectors where they saw a turtle nest. The protectors are a screen secured by a wood frame, barring consumption of eggs by their many predators: a variety of birds, foxes, opossums, raccoons, and skunks. When they emerge from their eggs, hatchlings, who have a one-percent chance of survival, can exit through small doorways built into the frame and from there, having spent most of their energy emerging from the nest, they make an imperiled…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations Haudenosaunee celebrated the 98th annual Jay Treaty Border Crossing Saturday July 19th marching across the Rainbow Bridge from Niagara Falls NY to Niagara Falls Ontario marking Indigenous rights to cross freely into the two countries. (Supplied Photo)
Local News

Six Nations Haudenosaunee celebrate the 98th annual Jay Treaty Border Crossing

July 23, 2025 69

Six Nations Haudenosaunee celebrated the 98th annual Jay Treaty Border Crossing Saturday July 19th marching across…

Read more
NAN Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler
Local News

‘No level playing field’: NAN leader says he can’t accept Bill C-5

July 23, 2025 72

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com OTTAWA — After meeting with senior federal ministers…

Read more