Norfolk deserts water supply plan

By Tara Lindemann Writer After almost 20 years of efforts, Norfolk has backed out of a multi-jurisdictional water supply deal that leaves Six Nations of the Grand River without a plan to access a reliable safe water supply. “SNGR had been collaborating with Norfolk on this project and pursuing the opportunity to bring water into the southern portion of the community,” said Public Relations Coordinator Darrien Bomberry, who confirmed that “funding is the main barrier.” Norfolk announced the stoppage at its July 8 meeting, citing the failure of critical provincial and federal funding to help support the water-starved county. Due to post-pandemic supply-chain disruption and inflation, the price tag for Norfolk’s part in the inter-urban project for Norfolk escalated from $60 million to $450 million, money that Norfolk wanted from…



