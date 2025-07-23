New funding amendment for long term care

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has approved a new funding amendment addition for long-term care as part of its ongoing five-year Comprehensive Funding Agreement with Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), which covers the period from 2021 to 2026. SNEC approved one additional funding amendment for $201,000 at the General Finance meeting held on July 7. Jennifer Court, Director of Finance, presented the latest amendment to SNEC. The addition includes $201,400 in funding for Home and Long Term Care, Assisted Living Institutional Care. That would include the Jay Silverheels Complex and Iroquois Lodge. Iroquois Lodge remains closed after large-scale flooding in the community affected the lodge. Long-term care residents were forced to evacuate in the early morning hours of June 18. Buildings for Community Care, including community support at the Jay Silverheels…



