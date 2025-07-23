Local News
ticker

Volunteer group brought Bread and Cheese to elders homes

July 23, 2025 68 views

A grassroots effort by Six Nations community members has ensured some of the community’s most vulnerable members were able to participate in the community’s 150-year-old Bread and Cheese tradition this year. The Victoria Day (May 24) event marking the historical alliance between the Haudenosaunee and British Crown is one of Six Nations most popular events. Thousands of slices of bread and hunks of cheese are given out to community members in a fair like atmosphere. But for some Six Nations people it almost went by without their participation. Jennifer Mt. Pleasant appeared before Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) meeting July 8 to provide an update on a newly launched volunteer-led delivery effort. “There were a lot of community members wanting bread and cheese,” she said. “They were not able to…

