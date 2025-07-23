Six Nations needs more health care options, more doctors, and more funding to attain those goals. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is preparing to host Dr. Jane Philpott, Chair of Ontario’s Primary Care Action Team and former federal Minister of Health, on July 23 to raise urgent concerns ranging from the community’s exclusion from Ontario’s new primary care strategy to an integrated health facility. Councillor Amos Key, chair of the Wellbeing Committee confirmed the visit at the General Council meeting on July 8 during his committee update. “We do have a meeting from the Chief’s office organized… that’s going to be great because there are lots of things we want to share with her,” Key said. The province’s current approach to primary care expansion has left First Nations, including Six…
Related Posts
Six Nations Haudenosaunee celebrate the 98th annual Jay Treaty Border Crossing
July 23, 2025 69
Six Nations Haudenosaunee celebrated the 98th annual Jay Treaty Border Crossing Saturday July 19th marching across…
‘No level playing field’: NAN leader says he can’t accept Bill C-5
July 23, 2025 72
By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com OTTAWA — After meeting with senior federal ministers…