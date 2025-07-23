Local News
Six Nations needs more health care options, more doctors, and more funding to attain those goals.

July 23, 2025

Six Nations needs more health care options, more doctors, and more funding to attain those goals. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is preparing to host Dr. Jane Philpott, Chair of Ontario’s Primary Care Action Team and former federal Minister of Health, on July 23 to raise urgent concerns ranging from the community’s exclusion from Ontario’s new primary care strategy to an integrated health facility. Councillor Amos Key, chair of the Wellbeing Committee confirmed the visit at the General Council meeting on July 8 during his committee update. “We do have a meeting from the Chief’s office organized… that’s going to be great because there are lots of things we want to share with her,” Key said. The province’s current approach to primary care expansion has left First Nations, including Six…

