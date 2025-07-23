Local News
Haudenosaunee Chiefs development department threatens to shut down Toronto construction site

July 23, 2025 69 views

By Lynda Powless Editor The Haudenosaunee Development Institute (HDI) is threatening to shut down a construction site in Toronto charging “ancestral remains of the Haudenosaunee” are being kept in a dump truck. An HDI statement says the remains have been kept in the dump truck for over a year after being found at a Withrow Avenue construction site that has turned into an “active archaeological site.” HDI made the statement after failing to reach a consultation agreement with the city of Toronto. The HDI statement says they do not know the location of the dump truck. “For over a year, the City of Toronto and its consultants have refused to grant us access to our ancestors ’remains,” said Aaron Detlor, legal counsel for HDI. Detlor charges “We’ve been denied basic information,…

