‘No level playing field’: NAN leader says he can’t accept Bill C-5

July 23, 2025 71 views
NAN Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com OTTAWA — After meeting with senior federal ministers and listening to Canada’s Prime Minister, the leader of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation says he can’t accept the Building Canada Act as-is. NAN Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler was one of many Indigenous leaders from across Canada that attended a summit in Gatineau on July 17 with Prime Minister Mark Carney and other senior ministers. The large-scale meeting was organized over widespread opposition by First Nations to the Building Canada Act — a piece of legislation which is part of the broader Bill C-5 — that aims to fast-track projects deemed to be in the “national interest,” particularly those around energy security, natural resource development and the economy. “We heard words like ‘duty to consult’…

