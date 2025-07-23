‘No level playing field’: NAN leader says he can’t accept Bill C-5

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com OTTAWA — After meeting with senior federal ministers and listening to Canada’s Prime Minister, the leader of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation says he can’t accept the Building Canada Act as-is. NAN Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler was one of many Indigenous leaders from across Canada that attended a summit in Gatineau on July 17 with Prime Minister Mark Carney and other senior ministers. The large-scale meeting was organized over widespread opposition by First Nations to the Building Canada Act — a piece of legislation which is part of the broader Bill C-5 — that aims to fast-track projects deemed to be in the “national interest,” particularly those around energy security, natural resource development and the economy. “We heard words like ‘duty to consult’…



