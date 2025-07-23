Six Nations Haudenosaunee celebrate the 98th annual Jay Treaty Border Crossing

Six Nations Haudenosaunee celebrated the 98th annual Jay Treaty Border Crossing Saturday July 19th marching across the Rainbow Bridge from Niagara Falls NY to Niagara Falls Ontario marking Indigenous rights to cross freely into the two countries. (Supplied Photo)…
Related Posts
‘No level playing field’: NAN leader says he can’t accept Bill C-5
July 23, 2025 72
By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com OTTAWA — After meeting with senior federal ministers…
Haudenosaunee Chiefs development department threatens to shut down Toronto construction site
July 23, 2025 70
By Lynda Powless Editor The Haudenosaunee Development Institute (HDI) is threatening to shut down a construction site…