Local News
Slider

Six Nations Haudenosaunee celebrate the 98th annual Jay Treaty Border Crossing

July 23, 2025 67 views
Six Nations Haudenosaunee celebrated the 98th annual Jay Treaty Border Crossing Saturday July 19th marching across the Rainbow Bridge from Niagara Falls NY to Niagara Falls Ontario marking Indigenous rights to cross freely into the two countries. (Supplied Photo)

Six Nations Haudenosaunee celebrated the 98th annual Jay Treaty Border Crossing Saturday July 19th marching across the Rainbow Bridge from Niagara Falls NY to Niagara Falls Ontario marking Indigenous rights to cross freely into the two countries. (Supplied Photo)…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

NAN Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler
Local News

‘No level playing field’: NAN leader says he can’t accept Bill C-5

July 23, 2025 72

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com OTTAWA — After meeting with senior federal ministers…

Read more
Local News

Haudenosaunee Chiefs development department threatens to shut down Toronto construction site

July 23, 2025 70

By Lynda Powless Editor The Haudenosaunee Development Institute (HDI) is threatening to shut down a construction site…

Read more