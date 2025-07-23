National News
Songhees Nation says non-band members refusing to leave mobile home park on reserve despited court order

By Darryl Greer The Chief of the Songhees Nation on Vancouver Island says a group of mobile home park residents on the Nation’s reserve are continuing to resist being evicted after losing a court challenge, while the Nation’s members live in “unsafe housing, unable to access their own lands.” Chief Ron Sam says most the Nation’s members can’t live on the reserve due to lack of housing, and the Songhees Nation’s government gave residents of the mobile home park three years notice to relocate “to make way for urgently needed community housing.” The Chief says some residents challenged the eviction in court, and lost the case last month. The court ruling posted Tuesday says residents of E. George Estates Manufactured Home Park have lived there for decades, believing they’d have…

