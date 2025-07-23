Prime Minister Mark Carney visiting his birthplace in Northwest Territorie

By Canadian Press staff Prime Minister Mark Carney is back in the town where he was born as he travels across the Northwest Territories. Carney spent his early childhood in Fort Smith, south of Yellowknife along the Alberta boundary, before he moved with his family to Edmonton. On Wednesday he visited the town’s community centre, spoke with children attending a local summer camp and discussed affordability and employment with their parents. Carney also met with Northwest Territories Premier R.J. Simpson and is set to discuss wildfires with community leaders before heading to Inuvik in the territory’s northwest corner. The prime minister is set to co-host the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee on Thursday with Natan Obed, president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, a national organization representing Inuit. It will be Carney’s second meeting…



