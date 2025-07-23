Land claim case over Anicinabe Park will continue, court rules

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com KENORA — Three First Nations in the Kenora area will get to present evidence they say proves that they are the rightful owners of Anicinabe Park. Niisaachewan Anishinaabe Nation, Wauzhushk Onigum and Obashkaandagaang — or Washagamis Bay — have filed a joint land claim against the City of Kenora and the federal government, arguing the property, which is currently owned and operated by the city, was wrongfully sold to the municipality by the federal government in 1959. The defendants attempted to get the case dismissed, arguing the limitation period in which to file it had expired. But in a July 14 ruling, Justice Robin Lepere said it was not “plain and obvious” that the conditions necessary to bar the claim from proceeding…



