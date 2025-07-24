Housing in Burwash Landing will be integral for attracting teachers: YAEP

By Talar Stockton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News The Yukon government is finalizing a 30-year land lease agreement with Kluane First Nation to allow for government staff housing for teachers in Burwash Landing. The housing, which will be owned and operated by YG on Kluane First Nation settlement land, will be a duplex with two 991-square-foot, fully accessible two bedroom units according to a July 14 press release. Construction of the duplex is expected to be complete this winter. The duplex is specifically for teachers at the new community school, Kêts’ádań Kų̀, which is currently being constructed in Burwash Landing. The Southern Tutchone name of the school can be translated into English as “house of learning.” The school is set to be operated by the First Nation School Board…



