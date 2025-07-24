National News
ticker

Housing in Burwash Landing will be integral for attracting teachers: YAEP

July 24, 2025 218 views

By Talar Stockton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News The Yukon government is finalizing a 30-year land lease agreement with Kluane First Nation to allow for government staff housing for teachers in Burwash Landing. The housing, which will be owned and operated by YG on Kluane First Nation settlement land, will be a duplex with two 991-square-foot, fully accessible two bedroom units according to a July 14 press release. Construction of the duplex is expected to be complete this winter. The duplex is specifically for teachers at the new community school, Kêts’ádań Kų̀, which is currently being constructed in Burwash Landing. The Southern Tutchone name of the school can be translated into English as “house of learning.” The school is set to be operated by the First Nation School Board…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Saskatchewan RCMP say suspect captured after Mountie shot while at call on house

July 24, 2025 182

Saskatchewan RCMP say a manhunt that ended with the capture of an armed suspect began after…

Read more
National News

‘Positive change’: Protestors walking to send message to governments

July 24, 2025 154

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com TIMMINS – The executive director of an Indigenous organization…

Read more