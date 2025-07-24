‘This is the new land back’: Former Vuntut Gwitchin chief plans AI network across First Nations

By Talar Stockton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News The former chief of Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation is launching an AI network across First Nations. Dana Tizya-Tramm is the director of Nadlii, a non-profit dedicated to Indigenous data sovereignty according to its website. Tizya-Tramm spoke with the News from Ottawa on July 17: he was there speaking with Canadian government officials for partnership to support the endeavour of empowering every First Nation in Canada with a military-grade modular data centre. Military-grade modular data centres are sea cans filled with millions of dollars of graphics-processing units, according to Tizya-Tramm. They support drones and soldiers in warfare, but have also supported mining and industrial projects, he said. These modular data centres have the hardware that people use to mine cryptocurrency, said Tizya-Tramm,…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice