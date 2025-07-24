National News
Carney talking major projects with Inuit leaders in Inuvik

July 24, 2025 116 views

By Aaron Sousa Prime Minister Mark Carney is sitting down with Inuit leaders Thursday to discuss his government’s controversial major projects legislation, and those leaders are saying they have a lot to work through with the federal government. The meeting of the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee is being co-hosted by Natan Obed, president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, in Inuvik, N.W.T. Obed has said Inuit have many questions about Bill C-5, or the One Canadian Economy Act, and are hoping the meetings clarify the role they’ll play in Carney’s plans for a single Canadian economy. In his opening remarks Thursday, Obed said the fact that the meeting was held so soon after the April election gives him the sense that the prime minister is willing to work with Inuit. “We have a…

