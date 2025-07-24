SAIT summer camp helps Indigenous students prepare for post-secondary

By Kaiden Brayshaw, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, LiveWire Calgary In 2009, the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) started a summer camp program to introduce indigenous students in Grades 8-11 to post-secondary life. Now, 16 years later, more than 20 students complete the program annually. In early July, 24 students from the Montana First Nation stayed on the main SAIT campus while exploring programs like carpentry and broadcast journalism through the Youth Education and Career Pathways program. The camp wrapped up with a ceremony featuring Indigenous prayers, dancing and drumming, acknowledging the students who participated in the program in 2025. Jennifer Russell, SAIT’s director of Indigenous engagement, said that the program, originally called Res to Res (Reservation to Residency), was created to help students get comfortable on campus. “It really…



