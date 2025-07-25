National News
‘It feels surreal’: Fort Nelson’s Miss Indigenous Canada entry talks on readying for pageant

July 25, 2025 85 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca BRANTFORD, ONT. — After months of preparation and legwork, a Fort Nelson Indigenous woman’s chance to be crowned in a beauty pageant has finally come. Taylor Behn-Tsakoza is a member of Fort Nelson First Nation (FNFN) and announced her intentions to pursue the title of Miss Indigenous Canada earlier this year. Now at the event in Ontario, she says the experience “feels surreal” so far, with the event beginning on Wednesday, July 23rd with orientation. “Beforehand I was riddled with nerves, and was thinking ‘what am I doing?,’” said Behn-Tsakoza. “‘What was I thinking a year ago when I saw the application?’ “After meeting the girls [and] having an opportunity to just give a quick intro, it feels a lot better knowing…

