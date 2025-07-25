National News
ticker

New Arctic ambassador will play a ‘key role’ in defending sovereignty: Anand

July 25, 2025 79 views

By Dylan Robertson Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says Canada’s new Arctic ambassador will play a key role in preserving sovereignty in the region as the military closely watches the movements of a Chinese icebreaker. Iqaluit resident Virginia Mearns will be Canada’s senior Arctic official on the world stage, following a career with local Inuit governments. “Canada’s Arctic ambassador is going to advance Canada’s polar interests in multilateral forums,” Anand told The Canadian Press in an interview from Inuvik, N.W.T. She said Mearns will “engage with counterparts in both Arctic and non-Arctic states” and “serve as a representative in our diplomatic core.” Anand said Canada will follow through on its $35 million Arctic foreign policy and its commitment to open new consulates in both Alaska and Greenland, despite the government’s…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Saskatchewan RCMP say suspect captured after Mountie shot while at call on house

July 25, 2025 92

Saskatchewan RCMP say a manhunt that ended with the capture of an armed suspect began after…

Read more
National News

Upcoming pilot program opens accounting opportunities for Squamish, Tsleil-Waututh and Musqueam Nations

July 25, 2025 91

By Abby Luciano, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, North Shore News Provincial organizations are helping boost accounting…

Read more