National News
ticker

Upcoming pilot program opens accounting opportunities for Squamish, Tsleil-Waututh and Musqueam Nations

July 25, 2025 91 views

By Abby Luciano, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, North Shore News Provincial organizations are helping boost accounting job opportunities for Indigenous communities with a new program. Last month, a memorandum of understanding was signed in Vancouver by the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC), Aboriginal Financial Officers Association of British Columbia, MST Education and Training Society and Humanity Financial Management Inc. to develop education, mentorship and employment opportunities for an Accounts Payable Program. The new program will help unemployed or underemployed Indigenous individuals receive hands-on training and exposure in entry-level accounting jobs and other paths. The Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) and xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam) Nations will be the first to pilot the new initiative. “I think there is a recognition that we need to do more to provide education and opportunities…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Saskatchewan RCMP say suspect captured after Mountie shot while at call on house

July 25, 2025 93

Saskatchewan RCMP say a manhunt that ended with the capture of an armed suspect began after…

Read more
National News

New Arctic ambassador will play a ‘key role’ in defending sovereignty: Anand

July 25, 2025 81

By Dylan Robertson Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says Canada’s new Arctic ambassador will play a…

Read more