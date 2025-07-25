Upcoming pilot program opens accounting opportunities for Squamish, Tsleil-Waututh and Musqueam Nations

By Abby Luciano, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, North Shore News Provincial organizations are helping boost accounting job opportunities for Indigenous communities with a new program. Last month, a memorandum of understanding was signed in Vancouver by the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC), Aboriginal Financial Officers Association of British Columbia, MST Education and Training Society and Humanity Financial Management Inc. to develop education, mentorship and employment opportunities for an Accounts Payable Program. The new program will help unemployed or underemployed Indigenous individuals receive hands-on training and exposure in entry-level accounting jobs and other paths. The Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) and xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam) Nations will be the first to pilot the new initiative. “I think there is a recognition that we need to do more to provide education and opportunities…



