Saskatchewan RCMP say suspect captured after Mountie shot while at call on house

Saskatchewan RCMP say a manhunt that ended with the capture of an armed suspect began after an RCMP member was shot at a house on the Muskowekwan First Nation. They say the officer was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. RCMP declined to provide further details. The manhunt began after officers were called to the home around 2 a.m. Thursday to respond to a report of someone with a weapon. “As officers arrived at the scene, a firearm was discharged and an officer was struck,” said RCMP in a news release. They said other people in the house were not hurt. The suspect, dressed in a blue sweater and blue jeans with a rifle, fled on foot and the manhunt began. RCMP issued an alert, urging people in the area…



