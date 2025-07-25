Saskatchewan man charged in shooting of Mountie on firstnation

By Jeremy Simes RCMP have charged a man with attempted murder after a police officer was shot on a southeast Saskatchewan First Nation. Mounties say 28-year-old Elijah Albert of Muskowekwan First Nation was also charged with shooting a gun with intent and is scheduled to appear in Regina court next week. Mounties have said the officer was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. RCMP were called to a home on the First Nation early Thursday morning for a report of a man with a rifle, and it’s alleged Albert shot the officer and fled. Officers began a manhunt, arresting Albert hours later in a rural area near Lestock, 105 kilometres northeast of Regina. RCMP had issued an alert, urging people in the area not to leave their homes and to…



