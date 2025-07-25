National News
ticker

Saskatchewan man charged in shooting of Mountie on firstnation

July 25, 2025 136 views

By Jeremy Simes RCMP have charged a man with attempted murder after a police officer was shot on a southeast Saskatchewan First Nation. Mounties say 28-year-old Elijah Albert of Muskowekwan First Nation was also charged with shooting a gun with intent and is scheduled to appear in Regina court next week. Mounties have said the officer was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. RCMP were called to a home on the First Nation early Thursday morning for a report of a man with a rifle, and it’s alleged Albert shot the officer and fled. Officers began a manhunt, arresting Albert hours later in a rural area near Lestock, 105 kilometres northeast of Regina. RCMP had issued an alert, urging people in the area not to leave their homes and to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Saskatchewan RCMP say suspect captured after Mountie shot while at call on house

July 25, 2025 162

Saskatchewan RCMP say a manhunt that ended with the capture of an armed suspect began after…

Read more
National News

Upcoming pilot program opens accounting opportunities for Squamish, Tsleil-Waututh and Musqueam Nations

July 25, 2025 205

By Abby Luciano, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, North Shore News Provincial organizations are helping boost accounting…

Read more