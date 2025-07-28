National News
Police watchdog investigating after man killed during arrest in Deer Lake FirstNation

July 28, 2025

Ontario’s police watchdog says it is investigating after a police officer in Deer Lake First Nation shot and killed a 40-year-old man on Tuesday afternoon. The Special Investigations Unit says officers from the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service had a warrant to arrest the man at a residence in the community about 580 kilometres north of Thunder Bay. The SIU says its first public release about the shooting incorrectly stated the man fled from the house. In an update on Friday, it says the man exited the home and approached officers. The SIU says one of the officers shot the man, and the man was taken to a nursing station where he was pronounced dead. It says a post-mortem examination was scheduled to be conducted Friday in Toronto, and investigators were…

