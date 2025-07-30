National News
ticker

Manitoba monument to Chief Peguis, planned for 2024, still a year away

July 30, 2025 89 views

By Steve Lambert A planned monument to commemorate Chief Peguis and the first treaty signed in Manitoba has been delayed again. The structure, originally planned for 2024 then pushed back one year, is now expected to be completed in the latter part of 2026. Bill Shead, co-chair of the group planning the memorial, says there have been several legal, administrative and other issues over the past year, and efforts to obtain charitable status from Revenue Canada are ongoing. He says work on the bronze statue is well underway, but more time is needed for fundraising and construction of the monument’s large plinth or foundation. The monument is to be built on the northwest section of the Manitoba legislature grounds. It is to pay tribute to a gathering in 1817, when…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Weston family wants to buy Hudson’s Bay charter and donate it, museum says

July 30, 2025 95

By Tara Deschamps The Canadian Museum of History says the Weston family wants to buy the…

Read more
National News

Ottawa says it wants to improve income assistance program on First Nation reserves

July 30, 2025 117

The federal government says it is committed to working with Mi’kmaq First Nations in Nova Scotia…

Read more