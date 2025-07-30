Manitoba monument to Chief Peguis, planned for 2024, still a year away

By Steve Lambert A planned monument to commemorate Chief Peguis and the first treaty signed in Manitoba has been delayed again. The structure, originally planned for 2024 then pushed back one year, is now expected to be completed in the latter part of 2026. Bill Shead, co-chair of the group planning the memorial, says there have been several legal, administrative and other issues over the past year, and efforts to obtain charitable status from Revenue Canada are ongoing. He says work on the bronze statue is well underway, but more time is needed for fundraising and construction of the monument’s large plinth or foundation. The monument is to be built on the northwest section of the Manitoba legislature grounds. It is to pay tribute to a gathering in 1817, when…



