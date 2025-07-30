National News
Weston family wants to buy Hudson’s Bay charter and donate it, museum says

July 30, 2025 95 views

By Tara Deschamps The Canadian Museum of History says the Weston family wants to buy the royal charter that formed Hudson’s Bay 355 years ago and donate it to the Quebec institution. The document issued by King Charles II gave the Bay rights to a vast swath of land spanning most of Canada and extraordinary power over trade and Indigenous relations for decades. The museum says the acquisition still needs court approval but if that is obtained, the Westons will donate the document immediately and permanently. The Bay put the charter up for sale to put a dent in the roughly $1.1 billion in debt it had when it filed for creditor protection in March. The Weston family has made its fortune through Canadian retail chains including Loblaw Cos. Ltd….

