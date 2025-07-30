Ottawa says it wants to improve income assistance program on First Nation reserves

The federal government says it is committed to working with Mi’kmaq First Nations in Nova Scotia to improve the income assistance program. The comments are in response to criticism that there is a gap of more than $25 million a year between what First Nations people on reserve receive from Ottawa and what they would get from Nova Scotia if they lived off reserve. Ta’n Etli-tpi’tmk, a group that represents 12 of 13 Mi’kmaq First Nations in Nova Scotia, says some people living on reserve who rely on income assistance from Ottawa are being kept in deep poverty. A spokesperson for Indigenous Services Canada and for Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada says Ottawa is working to make its income assistance program “more responsive” to people in need. Anispiragas Piragasanathar…



