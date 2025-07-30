National News
Quebec man facing charges after stolen vehicle rammed in Brantford city police cruisers

July 30, 2025 161 views

BRANTFORD, ONT-A Quebec man is facing a series of charges after  ramming a stolen vehicle into two city police cruisers in an attempt to flee. Brantford Polic Service (BPS) received a report a vehicle was stolen from a Bilanski Farm Road residence driveway Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at about 4:00 a.m..   Police later had the  stolen vehicle blocked in at the intersection of Wayne Gretzky Parkway and Elgin Street when the driver rammed two police cruisers with the stolen vehicle in an attempt to flee. Both cruisers were significantly damaged. BPS said the accused left the stolen vehicle in the intersection and ran towards Campbell Street with officers in pursuit. Police chased the man to Elgin Street and Stanley Street where he was placed under arrest. As a result a…

