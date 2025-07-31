National News
ticker

The search is back on: Parks Canada considering new sites for $37M facility

July 31, 2025 123 views

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com NIPIGON — Federal officials are receiving new proposals to site a multi-million dollar tourism and administrative centre for the Lake Superior National Marine Conservation Area. The project, which had been valued at $37 million, was slated to be built on a site at the Nipigon marina, but the property was disqualified once excavation uncovered pre-contact Anishinaabe ancestral remains. Now, mayors from both Nipigon and neighbouring Red Rock say their communities have pitched alternative properties for the building. Suzanne Kukko, the mayor of Nipigon, told Newswatch her community has proposed several sites throughout the township, but said they feel the property where the plywood mill sat before it burned down in 2007, is the most suitable. “Although it’s not right on the waterfront,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Glooscap First Nation in Nova Scotia to launch seafood market this year

July 31, 2025 45

The investment arm of Glooscap First Nation in Nova Scotia is launching a seafood market with…

Read more
National News

Defendants file against Quesnel mayor’s wife in defamation case

July 31, 2025 51

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince George Citizen In separate BC Supreme Court court…

Read more