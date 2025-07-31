The search is back on: Parks Canada considering new sites for $37M facility

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com NIPIGON — Federal officials are receiving new proposals to site a multi-million dollar tourism and administrative centre for the Lake Superior National Marine Conservation Area. The project, which had been valued at $37 million, was slated to be built on a site at the Nipigon marina, but the property was disqualified once excavation uncovered pre-contact Anishinaabe ancestral remains. Now, mayors from both Nipigon and neighbouring Red Rock say their communities have pitched alternative properties for the building. Suzanne Kukko, the mayor of Nipigon, told Newswatch her community has proposed several sites throughout the township, but said they feel the property where the plywood mill sat before it burned down in 2007, is the most suitable. “Although it’s not right on the waterfront,…



