Focus turns to data after B.C. cancels tsunami advisory in wake of huge Russia quake

By Ashley Joannou A Canadian earthquake expert says authorities will be looking at data from the massive Russian earthquake that triggered a tsunami scare in British Columbia, as they consider the science and response to such emergencies. The B.C. government cancelled a tsunami advisory Wednesday that was issued after the underwater quake that was one of the strongest ever recorded and set off tsunami alerts and warnings around the Pacific. The advisory initially said tsunami waves of less than 30 centimetres were expected to hit Tofino, B.C., around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, after the quake that had a preliminary magnitude of 8.8. Overnight, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said the waves were highest in B.C. at Winter Harbour on northern Vancouver Island, at 27 centimetres. An update on…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice