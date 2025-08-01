Abuse Hurts launches new online platform to support survivors of domestic abuse

By Brock Weir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Auroran Incidence of domestic abuse rose dramatically over the course of the global pandemic as so many were forced to stay home, potentially making a bad situation worse. The rise was a stark statistic for organizations looking to help those fleeing such situations and underscored the need to have empowering tools just a few clicks away. The result is EmpowerWeb, a new online platform offering safe support for survivors of domestic abuse. An initiative of Abuse Hurts, the platform was formally launched Tuesday, July 22, at the Central branch of the Richmond Hill Public Library. EmpowerWeb, which is available to all Ontarians and funded by Women and Gender Equality Canada, brings together multiple tools and resources for survivors of domestic abuse, their…



