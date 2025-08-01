SIU investigating report that police fatally shot man in northern Ontario court

By Sonja Puzic Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a report that an officer fatally shot a man inside a courtroom in a remote part of northern Ontario on Thursday. The Special Investigations Unit said a team of investigators is heading to the scene in Wapekeka First Nation. “Preliminary information indicates an OPP officer fatally shot a man,” SIU spokesperson Kristy Denette said in an emailed statement, adding that more details won’t be available until Friday. Ontario Provincial Police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Lawyer Karen Seeley said she heard about the shooting from colleagues who were present at what she described as a makeshift courtroom inside a community centre. Seeley, a partner at a Dryden, Ont.- based law firm, said witnesses described an individual who walked into…



