National News
ticker

Wildfire forces evacuation of 500 from First Nation in northern Saskatchewan

August 1, 2025 202 views

About 500 more people in Saskatchewan have been forced to flee due to threatening wildfires. The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says those at Clearwater River Dene Nation, about 600 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, have been told to leave. The latest evacuation puts the number of wildfire evacuees in various communities in the province to about 3,500. On Wednesday, the 1,000 residents of Pinehouse, a village southeast of Clearwater River, were told to leave their homes. Saskatchewan is reporting 63 active wildfires, including 17 that are not contained. The province has called in 300 soldiers from the Canadian Armed Forced to help fight the blazes. This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2025.  …

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

SIU investigating report that police fatally shot man in northern Ontario court

August 1, 2025 122

By Sonja Puzic Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a report that an officer fatally shot a…

Read more
National News

Abuse Hurts launches new online platform to support survivors of domestic abuse

August 1, 2025 102

By Brock Weir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Auroran Incidence of domestic abuse rose dramatically over…

Read more