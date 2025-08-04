National News
Protest held at a Nova Scotia RCMP detachment over Indigenous-owned cannabis stores

August 4, 2025

By Lyndsay Armstrong Organizers behind a protest held at a Nova Scotia RCMP detachment say police action against Indigenous-owned cannabis dispensaries represents a continued attack on Mi’kmaq sovereignty. Thomas Durfee said a crowd of more than 100 people gathered at the RCMP detachment in Millbrook First Nation to protest Thursday after Mounties executed a search warrant at a cannabis store in the community and arrested one man. Durfee said in an interview Sunday the peaceful protest involved free lobster, music and speeches from matriarchs in the community. “We’re just here to assert our rights… It was very emotional to see a lot of the women in our community come and speak out. We had all the clan mothers there, the water protectors… many prominent voices in our community,” Durfee said….

