School board trustee will not seek re-election due to ‘shifting priorities’

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A trustee with the local school district has announced he will not seek re-election in 2026. Thomas Whitton has been a trustee in Area 5 with School District 60 (SD60) since 2022, and announced his decision not to return in a Facebook post on Tuesday, July 29th. While he will see the term through to its 2026 conclusion, he spoke to Energeticcity.ca about his experience in SD60, which he called “fulfilling.” “I will continue to work for the next year to better the experience [for] my kids and kids around SD60…when it comes to their school life, which can be a large portion of their time throughout the year,” Whitton said. Whitton says between family commitments; entrepreneurial…



