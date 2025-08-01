National News
ticker

School board trustee will not seek re-election due to ‘shifting priorities’

August 1, 2025 147 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A trustee with the local school district has announced he will not seek re-election in 2026. Thomas Whitton has been a trustee in Area 5 with School District 60 (SD60) since 2022, and announced his decision not to return in a Facebook post on Tuesday, July 29th. While he will see the term through to its 2026 conclusion, he spoke to Energeticcity.ca about his experience in SD60, which he called “fulfilling.” “I will continue to work for the next year to better the experience [for] my kids and kids around SD60…when it comes to their school life, which can be a large portion of their time throughout the year,” Whitton said. Whitton says between family commitments; entrepreneurial…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Wildfire forces evacuation of 500 from First Nation in northern Saskatchewan

August 1, 2025 202

About 500 more people in Saskatchewan have been forced to flee due to threatening wildfires. The…

Read more
National News

SIU investigating report that police fatally shot man in northern Ontario court

August 1, 2025 121

By Sonja Puzic Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a report that an officer fatally shot a…

Read more