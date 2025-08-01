SIU investigating after police reportedly shot man dead in northern Ontario court

By Sonja Puzic Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a report that an officer fatally shot a man inside a courtroom in a remote part of northern Ontario on Thursday. Kristy Denette, a spokesperson for the Special Investigations Unit, said a team of investigators was heading to the scene in Wapekeka First Nation but more details wouldn’t be available until Friday. Ontario Provincial Police said late Thursday that an officer from its Sioux Lookout detachment shot an “individual armed with a knife on Wapekeka First Nation” around noon, but did not specify the location. “As a result, the armed individual was pronounced deceased at the scene,” OPP said in a news release. Lawyer Karen Seeley said she heard about the shooting from colleagues who were present at what she described as…



