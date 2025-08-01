Anishinabek Nation meets with Premier Ford in Huntsville

By Jacqueline St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor HUNTSVILLE—The scent of summer pine and policy hung in the air last week as leaders from the Anishinabek Nation joined Ontario Premier Doug Ford in Muskoka cottage country—not for pleasantries, but for purpose. The July 21 meeting, convened by Premier Ford in his role as Chair of the Council of the Federation, marked more than a political courtesy. For the Anishinabek Nation, it was an opening—however narrow—toward the kind of direct engagement that has too often been bypassed in favour of bureaucratic detours and pan-Indigenous proxies. “We came not as guests but as equals,” said former Grand Council Chief Reg Niganobe. “This was not simply a formal invitation—it was a meaningful step forward, a chance to honour the vision…
Related Posts
Wildfire forces evacuation of 500 from First Nation in northern Saskatchewan
August 1, 2025 202
About 500 more people in Saskatchewan have been forced to flee due to threatening wildfires. The…
SIU investigating report that police fatally shot man in northern Ontario court
August 1, 2025 121
By Sonja Puzic Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a report that an officer fatally shot a…