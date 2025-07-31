Glooscap First Nation in Nova Scotia to launch seafood market this year

By Lyndsay Armstrong Glooscap First Nation in Nova Scotia is launching a seafood market with local products caught and processed by its members, as a way to keep profits in the community and help pay for services. Michael Peters, CEO of Glooscap Ventures, said the new market is a natural way to integrate the First Nation’s businesses into a new project while making local food more accessible. Along with local seafood, the market will also sell fresh produce from neighbouring Annapolis Valley farms. “We think it’s going to be a great opportunity for the Valley to have a really good seafood market in an area that’s mostly known for its produce. I think we’ll stand out a bit,” he said in an interview Thursday. The CEO said the new market…



