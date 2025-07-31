Glooscap First Nation in Nova Scotia to launch seafood market this year

The investment arm of Glooscap First Nation in Nova Scotia is launching a seafood market with local products caught and processed by its members. Michael Peters, CEO of Glooscap Ventures, says the new market is part of the First Nation’s economic plan to keep profits from its businesses in the community. Peters says the market will be built by a partnership between the First Nation and local firm Lindsay Construction, and it is expected to create 10 full-time jobs and 20 part-time positions once it opens later this year. The CEO says the new market near Glooscap First Nation, located about 65 kilometres northwest of Halifax, will rely on local suppliers to sell produce, deli meats, seafood and baked goods. However, the majority of the offerings will come from Glooscap…



