Defendants file against Quesnel mayor’s wife in defamation case

July 31, 2025 47 views

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince George Citizen In separate BC Supreme Court court defence filings, a Quesnel city councillor and a First Nations lobby group both denied that they defamed the wife of Quesnel Mayor Ron Paull. Coun. Laurey-Anne Roodenberg and the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs (UBCIC) maintain they rightfully offered opinions about Pat Morton’s promotion of a book skeptical of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 2015 report and the 2021 claim that remains of 215 children had been buried near at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. The Tk’emlups te Secwepemc  band’s ground-penetrating radar expert clarified her findings, to say that equipment detected 200 “anomalies.” The site has not been excavated. Morton’s May lawsuits against Roodenburg and UBCIC accused them of harming her reputation, causing…

