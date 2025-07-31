National News
Almost three years in jail for man on 2024 firearms possession charges

July 31, 2025 45 views

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince George Citizen A Provincial Court judge in Prince George sentenced a man to 34 months in jail for firearms possession on July 23. Garnet Alexander Izony, born in 1991, pleaded guilty March 26 to possessing a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm and possessing a firearm while prohibited from doing so. Judge Peter McDermick agreed to a joint proposal from Crown and defence and sentenced Izony to three years, before subtracting 60 days for time served. “So you’re going to go to jail today, which that may sound that I’m angry or upset with you, but holding you accountable for your actions is treating you like a man, which I’m about to do,” McDermick said to Izony. McDermick also banned Izony from firearms…

